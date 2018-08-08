Melifonwu did not participate in Wednesday's practice session for an undisclosed reason, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Melifonwu continued to recover from hip surgery this offseason, failing to gain full clearance during the team's minicamp in late June. It's undetermined in this case whether or not that's the cause of his absence Wednesday, but it's best to consider him day-to-day unless something suggests otherwise.

