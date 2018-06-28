Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Close to 100 percent
Melifonwu (hip) participated in team drills at minicamp but still hasn't received full medical clearance, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.
Melifonwu is gradually working his way back from a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve last December. However, the fact he's returned to team drills suggests he's very close to being fully cleared. At this point it would be a surprise if he isn't full-go by the time training camp opens for veterans on July 26.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017