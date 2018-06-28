Melifonwu (hip) participated in team drills at minicamp but still hasn't received full medical clearance, Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News reports.

Melifonwu is gradually working his way back from a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve last December. However, the fact he's returned to team drills suggests he's very close to being fully cleared. At this point it would be a surprise if he isn't full-go by the time training camp opens for veterans on July 26.