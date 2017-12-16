The Raiders placed Melifonwu (hip) on injured reserve Friday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

It's the second IR stint of the season for Melifonwu, who was one of two players the Raiders designated for a return after he missed half the campaign while recovering from knee surgery. The second-round pick ended up providing just seven tackles across five games during his rookie season before undergoing surgery Thursday to address a persistent hip injury. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (knee) was activated from IR in a corresponding move to take Melifonwu's spot on the 53-man roster.