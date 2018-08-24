Melifonwu (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted back to the Raiders' injured reserve on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Melifonwu was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday with an injury designation after not having practiced since Aug. 6. He'll likely spend the entire season on injured reserve, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the safety believes he could make a return this season. If that is the case, the Raiders would have to cut him so he can sign with and play for another team.

