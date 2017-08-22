Play

Melifonwu practiced with left ankle taped Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Melifonwu sat out of a lot training camp with an unknown ailment, and the tape hints that it may have been his ankle bothering him. Either way, the important news is that he is still on the practice field in Oakland.

