Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Officially returns from IR
The Raiders officially activated Melifonwu (knee) from injured reserve, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Melifonwu was placed on injured reserve just prior to the season opener after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, and has been practicing since Oct. 17. Starter Karl Joseph (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, which could see the rookie second-round pick pressed into service early on.
