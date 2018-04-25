Melifonwu (hip) worked in a walk through and individual drills Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Melifonwu spent two separate stints on injured reserve in his rookie season, totaling 11 games on the sidelines. Even once the 2017 second-round pick is fully healthy, he'll have a tough time cracking the lineup with Karl Joseph and 2017 Raiders' tackle-leader Reggie Nelson ahead of him in the depth chart.