Melifonwu (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, and he'll be eligible to suit up in Week 9 against the Dolphins, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders are eager to see how their rookie second-round pick will fare in the NFL, even though they're happy with the play of their starters, Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson. Current third-string safety Keith McGill hasn't been playing significant defensive snaps when he's been healthy, though, so even when Melifonwu returns, it's unlikely he's deployed enough to have a fantasy impact.

