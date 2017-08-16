Play

Melifonwu (undiscolsed) return to practice Tuesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Melifonwu had been sidelined for just over a week. Though he only light work, it was a positive sign for the second-round pick. He'll look to return to practice in full soon and play in the team's next preseason game, Saturday against the Rams.

