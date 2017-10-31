Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Set to make debut
Melifonwu (knee) is set to make his NFL debut in Sunday night's matchup against the Dolphins, Raiders' insider Scott Bair repors.
Melifonwu underwent Arthroscopic knee surgery prior to the season, but is expected to be activated from the IR-R later in the week. The Raiders originally had big plans for the UConn product, but he will now presumably ease himself into the swing of things, as well as help reinforce a banged up secondary. The rookie has been practicing for just two weeks, so he look for the team to gradually increase his workload as the season progresses.
