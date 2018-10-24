Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Waived off IR
Melifonwu (undisclosed) was waived off injured reserve by the Raiders on Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Melifonwu and the Raiders came to terms on an injury settlement, so he will now be free to find a new opportunity once his health is up to par. The 2017 second-round pick is surely looking for a fresh start, as Oakland never panned out.
