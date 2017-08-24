Melifonwu (ankle) will make his preseason debut on Saturday against the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Melifonwu was able to play through a minor ankle injury during practice this week, and he'll be ready to make his debut as a Raider on Saturday. The 2017 second-rounder will be competing for playing time in the secondary behind fellow safeties Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson.