Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Will play Saturday
Melifonwu (ankle) will make his preseason debut on Saturday against the Cowboys, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Melifonwu was able to play through a minor ankle injury during practice this week, and he'll be ready to make his debut as a Raider on Saturday. The 2017 second-rounder will be competing for playing time in the secondary behind fellow safeties Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson.
