Raiders' Obi Melifonwu: Will sit Week 15
Melifonwu was ruled out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys with a hip injury, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Melifonwu did not participate in practice this week, so the move was to be expected. Keith McGill should serve as the team's primary reserve safety, but his is listed as questionable with a knee injury.
