Raiders' Oday Aboushi: Signs with Raiders
Aboushi put pen to paper Saturday to complete a deal with the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Aboushi finished the 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but his signing with the Raiders suggests he passes a physical and is ready to contribute for his new club. The 27-year-old lineman is expected to provide depth for the Raiders along the line this season after making eight starts for Seattle last season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Officially hits IR•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Will shift to injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Unlikely for Week 13•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Out Week 12 with dislocated shoulder•
-
Seahawks' Oday Aboushi: Injures shoulder Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming