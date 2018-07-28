Aboushi put pen to paper Saturday to complete a deal with the Raiders, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Aboushi finished the 2017 campaign on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but his signing with the Raiders suggests he passes a physical and is ready to contribute for his new club. The 27-year-old lineman is expected to provide depth for the Raiders along the line this season after making eight starts for Seattle last season.