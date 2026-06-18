Raiders offense will likely revolve around Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers under Klint Kubiak

The Raiders made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason by hiring Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, and the expectation is that he'll immediately reshape the identity of the offense. Fresh off coordinating a Super Bowl-winning attack in Seattle, Kubiak brings a proven West Coast system that has consistently leaned on star players and a physical running game.

That should be welcome news for Las Vegas, which is building its offense around Ashton Jeanty and All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Kubiak has a history of featuring his best playmakers, and his willingness to tailor the offense to their strengths could make both players among Fantasy's biggest winners in 2026. Jeanty, in particular, has the potential to be a true Fantasy star thanks not only to his expected workload on the ground, but also to his underrated receiving ability. With rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings, Jeanty could see a healthy dose of checkdown targets, giving him another avenue to rack up Fantasy points.

Dave Richard has ranked all 18 new play-callers from worst for Fantasy to best, and we're going team by team through his rankings to see how your perception of every key player should change before Fantasy football draft season. Up next at No. 3: Klint Kubiak and the Raiders.

Who's new?

Klint Kubiak arrives after leading the Seattle offense to a Super Bowl last season. He has previously called plays in New Orleans (2024) and Minnesota (2021). The son of former head coach and playcaller Gary Kubiak, Klint is rooted in the West Coast offense and even spent 2023 with the 49ers as their passing game coordinator on their NFC title win campaign.

What's expected this year?

Bank on Kubiak leaning all the way into his players' strengths while not over-committing to the pass. Those are about the only consistent tendencies of his as a playcaller. Fantasy managers should be thrilled that Kubiak said he wants to "put a lot of pressure" on Ashton Jeanty in an effort to maximize his contributions. Workhorse RBs are part of Kubiak's track record as a playcaller, leaning heavily on Dalvin Cook in 2021 (15.9 per game) and Alvin Kamara in 2024 (19 PPR per game). It was probably because Seattle had two very good running backs last year that neither one could amass big Fantasy numbers, but we all saw what happened once Zach Charbonnet went down with an injury. Jeanty won't have a timeshare problem in Las Vegas this season.

Kubiak's reliance on stars also extends to pass catchers, where Jaxon Smith-Njigba (21.2 PPR points per game), Justin Jefferson (19.4) and Adam Thielen (15.4) shone partly because they were fed targets. They're the top-three target-getters in Kubiak's short history, with Jefferson and Smith-Njigba each getting at least 9.5 targets per game. This role figures to go to Brock Bowers with the Raiders in 2026, assuming he stays healthy.

Winners and losers for Fantasy

It's pretty clear to see that Jeanty and Bowers will be big-time factors. They might be the only ones. Kirk Cousins had 22.9 Fantasy points per game in 2021, the best any QB has done under Kubiak. Cousins attempted 35.1 passes per game that year; the next-highest was Spencer Rattler in six games in 2024 (32.6). Both Derek Carr and Sam Darnold averaged under 30 attempts per game, which is right in line with Kubiak's tendency to not be pass crazy. Cousins and rookie Fernando Mendoza figure to be bye-week replacements.

And keep tabs on the Raiders receivers in training camp. Newcomer Jalen Nailor has some intriguing traits but he's blossomed as a slot receiver, and slot receivers have never been factors for Kubiak. Second-year guys Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, as well as fourth-year man Tre Tucker, all profile as potential perimeter receivers who can win on a moderately high average depth of target (Tucker has the most experience). Bech drew rave reviews from their most recent OTA.