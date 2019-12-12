Raiders' Olsen Pierre: Signed by Oakland
Pierre was signed by the Raiders on Wednesday.
Pierre appeared in the first nine contests of the season with the Giants before ultimately being let go in early November, but he'll now provide depth at defensive end in Oakland. During his nine-game span with the Giants, Pierre compiled eight tackles (seven solo) and two sacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...