Hall (pectoral) joined the team at practice Wednesday for the first time during training camp, the Raiders' official site reports.

Hall began training camp on the PUP list due to the injury, but the issue was only expected to hold him out for a short period of time. His return Wednesday qualifies on that front, though he was only able to participate in a limited fashion. When healthy, the rookie second-round pick out of Sam Houston State should receive a fair shake at significant playing time as a rookie.