Raiders' P.J. Hall: Begins first training camp on PUP list
Hall's (undisclosed) preseason debut at Raiders practice will be delayed following the announcement of his placement on the PUP list Tuesday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Raiders selected Hall in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft to bolster the defensive front that ranked 12th against but 26th against the pass last season. A bit undersized at 6-foot-1, 308-pound tackle could be utilized as an option to get after the quarterback on passing downs. Joined by Maurice Hurst -- who fell to the fifth round due to a heart condition -- the Raiders should have plenty of bodies to rotate in this season assuming Hall's absence isn't for a serious reason.
