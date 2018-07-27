Raiders' P.J. Hall: Dealing with pec strain
Hall suffered a pectoral strain and is expected to miss the next couple of days, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The good news for Hall is that it doesn't appear to be a very serious injury, as head coach Jon Gruden does not expect the defensive tackle to be out for very long. The Raiders likely won't rush the second-round pick back into action, but it shouldn't be long before Hall is able to participate in training camp.
