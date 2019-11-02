Hall (ankle) is considered questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Lions, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Hall presumably picked up a shoulder injury at Thursday's practice, as he was a full participant Wednesday, but limited the rest of the week. Terrell McClain would be the only interior lineman available to provide depth behind Maurice Hurst and Johnathan Hankins if Hall is ultimately unable to give it a go.

