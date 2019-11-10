Play

Hall recorded four tackles in the team's Week 10 victory over the Chargers.

Hall had been battling an injury heading into the team's Week 9 tilt against the Lions, but battled through the injury to appear for his usual allotment of snaps. That continued in Week 10, as he continued to split snaps with Jonathan Hankins and Maurice Hurst.

