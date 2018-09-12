Hall suffered an ankle injury in Monday's season opening loss to the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hall recorded three tackles (two solo) in his NFL debut, but also injured his ankle. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but we should get a better idea on his status ahead of Week 2 as the week progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...