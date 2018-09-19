Hall (ankle) is not expected to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hall is still recovering from an injury sustained during Oakland's season opener, and did not participate in Wednesday's practice. No timetable for the rookie second-rounder's recovery has been given, but his extended absence suggests that Hall won't be ready to retake the field in the near future. Maurice Hurst will continue to serve as the Raiders' starting left defensive tackle until Hall is fully recovered.