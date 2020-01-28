Raiders' P.J. Hall: Posts 1.5 sacks in 12 starts
Hall had 26 tackles (18 solo) and 1.5 sacks in 16 games (12 starts) this season.
The 2018 second-round pick saw a slight bump in playing time from his rookie campaign, averaging about a 50 percent share of defensive snaps. Maurice Hurst and Johnathan Hankins remain under contract for 2020, so Hall could see a similar workload next season.
