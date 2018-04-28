Raiders' P.J. Hall: Taken by Raiders in second round
The Raiders selected Hall in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 57th overall.
Hall (6-foot-1, 308 pounds) is a small tackle from a small school (Sam Houston State), but there's reason to suspect he'll be a disruptive starter in the NFL. If Jon Gruden is going to make this comeback work, it sure would be nice to have another Warren Sapp. With a 4.73-second 40-yard dash and 19 tackles for loss in 12 games last year, you could forgive Gruden for seeing a resemblance in Hall. Hall's playing time will need monitoring in training camp before considering him as a 2018 IDP option, but his explosiveness could lead to a productive rookie season if he can push for 700 snaps.
