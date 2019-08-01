Butler left Thursday's practice early due to a hip injury, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Butler is competing for a depth spot on Oakland's roster, and will work to return to full health as soon as possible. Foster Moreau and Derek Carrier could see increased reps as long as Butler remains sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11396737-marquez-valdes-scantling-packers-td-2018-1400.jpg

    What to watch for in preseason

    With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 3.0

    How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 3.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...