Butler (undisclosed) caught his lone target for six yards in Thursday's 17-15 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Butler missed practice earlier in the week due to an unknown issue, but he played over 60 offensive snaps Thursday as health no longer appears to be a concern. Unfortunately for the undrafted rookie, Derek Carrier and Luke Willson have much better odds of making the 53-man roster behind fellow tight ends Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.