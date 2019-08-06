Raiders' Paul Butler: Shakes off injury
Butler (hip) was able to take the field for Tuesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Butler was forced to leave Thursday's practice early due to the hip injury, but seems to have recovered. The undrafted rookie is still currently stuck behind a log jam at the tight end position, as he attempts to make the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...
-
WR Preview: Sleepers
Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...