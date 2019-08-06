Butler (hip) was able to take the field for Tuesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Butler was forced to leave Thursday's practice early due to the hip injury, but seems to have recovered. The undrafted rookie is still currently stuck behind a log jam at the tight end position, as he attempts to make the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Breakouts

    Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Busts

    You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...

  • ronald-jones-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Sleepers

    Our Fantasy football team looks past the early rounds of the draft to give you their favorite...