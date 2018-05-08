Raiders' Paul Butler: Signs contract with Oakland

Butler signed a contract with the Raiders on Monday.

A small-school prospect out of California (Pa.), Butler went through a tryout with the Raiders over the weekend and ultimately came away with a contract. He'll now join Oakland for offseason activities and could earn a trip to training camp with the team if all goes well. In Butler's final season of college in 2016, he reeled in 15 catches for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

