Barber is a candidate to help fill in for Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle), who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

"It's an opportunity for Peyton Barber," coach Jon Gruden said of Jacobs' looming absence. "We really like Barber.I like the way he runs and catches and picks up blitzes." With that, it looks like Barber will be involved in the Raiders' Week 2 game plan and thus profiles as an option for those scrambling for RB help. That said, Hill believes that offseason addition Kenyan Drake figures to take the majority of the team's backfield snaps Sunday, a notion echoed by Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site.