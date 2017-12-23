Raiders' Pharaoh Brown: Joins 53-man roster
Brown was promoted to the Raiders' 53-man roster Saturday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Brown has been on the Raiders' practice squad since falling victim to roster cutdowns in September. The undrafted rookie free agent is unlikely to be an offensive factor and should serve as the team's No. 3 tight end with Clive Walford (concussion, neck) placed on injured reserve.
