Dorsett has agreed to sign with the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

In 15 games with the Texans in 2022, Dorsett recorded 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 40 targets. This coming season, the 30-year-old figures to handle a complementary role in a Raiders' wideout corps that is slated to be led by returnee Davante Adams and pending free agent addition Jakobi Meyers.

