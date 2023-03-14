Dorsett has agreed to sign with the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
In 15 games with the Texans in 2022, Dorsett recorded 20 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown on 40 targets. This coming season, the 30-year-old figures to handle a complementary role in a Raiders' wideout corps that is slated to be led by returnee Davante Adams and pending free agent addition Jakobi Meyers.
More News
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Ruled out for finale•
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Limited due to hamstring issue•
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Season-high targets in loss•
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Leads Houston in receiving yards•
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: One target in loss•
-
Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Fails to produce with expanded role•