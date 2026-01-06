The Raiders signed Dorsett to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Dorsett signed to the Raiders' practice squad in early September after failing to make the team's 53-man roster at the end of training camp. His lone elevation to the active roster came in Week 17 against the Giants, but he ended up being a healthy scratch for that contest. The veteran wide receiver has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2023, but he'll participate in offseason activities with the Raiders in the hopes of earning a spot on the active roster for 2026.