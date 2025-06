Ismail (undisclosed) is participating during OTAs, Matt Aguirre of the Raiders' official site reports.

Ismail missed half of the 2024 season with an undisclosed injury, but it's not bothering him anymore with offseason workouts now underway. He has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, and he has his work cut out for him to earn a place on Las Vegas' final 53-man roster for 2025.