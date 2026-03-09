Walker agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $40.5 million contract with Las Vegas, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Walker logged a career year with the Packers in 2025, racking up 128 tackles (58 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and five pass defenses over 14 regular-season games, and he'll now bring his talents to the Raiders as the team's new starting middle linebacker. The landing spot is positive for Walker's fantasy value in IDP formats, as new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard figures to rely on the soon-to-be 26-year-old linebacker as an every-down playmaker and schematic focal point.