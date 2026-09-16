Walker finished with six tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 27-13 win over Miami.

The Raiders defense had it going versus Miami, surrendering 259 total yards while adding 5.0 sacks, tied for the highest in the NFL in Week 1. While Walker wasn't responsible for a sack Sunday, he contributed in other ways, recovering a fumble late in the fourth quarter during the Dolphins' final drive to seal the win for Las Vegas. Walker, the 2022 No. 22 overall pick, began his career with the Packers, appearing in 58 regular-season games and amassing 469 total tackles, 9.0 sacks and one interception. He agreed to a four-year deal with the Raiders in March 2026.