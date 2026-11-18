Walker posted eight tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble against Seattle in Sunday's Week 10 loss.

Walker, Nakobe Dean and Maxx Crosby all had eight tackles Sunday to co-lead the team. Walker added a fumble recovery on the second play of the game that helped set up a Raiders touchdown. The veteran linebacker has remained productive in his first season with Las Vegas following four years in Green Bay. Walker has 80 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two recovered fumbles though 10 contests on the campaign.