The Raiders promoted Poling to the 53-man roster Thursday.

With Arden Key (foot) on IR, the Raiders filled the extra roster spot with Poling, who hasn't suited up in an NFL game since entering the league in 2018. He has a chance to make his pro debut Thursday night against the Chargers. If he gears up, Poling will work into a reserve role with special-teams upside.

