Raiders' Quentin Poling: Rejoins Raiders
The Raiders signed Poling to a contract Thursday.
Poling spent time on the Raiders' practice squad and active roster during the 2019 season, but he only played five snaps on special teams in his sole appearance with the team. He's facing long odds to carve out a depth role for the 2020 season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL depth chart breakdown
Ben Gretch goes team by team with important takeaways from the release of full XFL depth charts...
-
XFL Week 1 injury reports, game previews
A look at the Week 1 XFL matchups, including injury reports, depth chart discussion and more.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...
-
2020 Rankings: QB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our Fantasy...
-
2020 Rankings: RB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our...