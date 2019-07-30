Raiders' Quinton Bell: Injury not serious

Head coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday that Bell's undisclosed injury is "not as serious as we feared" and that he should return sometime between a week and 10 days, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders selected Bell in the seventh round of this year's draft. The rookie played wide receiver in his first three seasons at Prairie View A&M, but switched to linebacker his senior season and racked up 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss. Oakland already has three fairly consistent starters at linebacker in their 4-3 system in Vontaze Burfict, Brandon Marshall and Tahir Whitehead, so Bell, when healthy, can seemingly only compete for a depth or special teams role in 2019.