Raiders' Quinton Bell: Joins Oakland
The Raiders selected Bell in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 230th overall.
Bell was a wide receiver his first three seasons for Prairie View A&M before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball his senior season. He'd go on to wrack up 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss which earned him second-team All-SWAC honors, and he displayed a legitimate level of athleticism at his pro day with a 41.5-inch vertical and 4.48 40-yard dash. Bell will certainly need some seasoning before he can participate at the NFL level, so don't be surprised if he's a practice squad candidate by the end of the preseason.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Day 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of th...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...