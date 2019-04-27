Raiders' Quinton Bell: Joins Oakland

The Raiders selected Bell in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 230th overall.

Bell was a wide receiver his first three seasons for Prairie View A&M before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball his senior season. He'd go on to wrack up 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss which earned him second-team All-SWAC honors, and he displayed a legitimate level of athleticism at his pro day with a 41.5-inch vertical and 4.48 40-yard dash. Bell will certainly need some seasoning before he can participate at the NFL level, so don't be surprised if he's a practice squad candidate by the end of the preseason.

