Raiders' Quinton Bell: Makes healthy return
Bell (undisclosed) was able to suit up for Tuesday's practice, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
It's unclear how Bell picked up the injury, but he hasn't been able to take the field for the past week. The Prairie View A&M product is still very new to the linebacker position, considering he made the switch from wide receiver just this past season. Now healthy, Bell is expected to battle for a depth and special teams role with a solidified unit in front of him.
