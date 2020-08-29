McMillan was traded to the Raiders on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

This is a bit of a shocking transaction given Miami lost possible starting middle linebacker Vince Biegel (Achilles) early in the preseason, leaving Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill as the only possible veteran fill-ins. It's also strange from the Raiders perspective given the team just signed Cory Littleton to a three-year, $36 million contract this past offseason which would seemingly make the McMillan acquisition redundant. It's unclear what type of compensation was given up to acquire the 2017 second-round pick, but the 24-year-old will nevertheless be forced to compete for defensive snaps in 2020.