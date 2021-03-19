McMillan is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Patriots on Friday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Though Washington was keeping tabs on McMillan during free agency, it appears the linebacker's heading to New England. In his first year with the Dolphins, McMillan compiled a career high in tackles (105) and had two forced fumbles, but when the 25-year-old inked with the Raiders in his last season, he spent more time on specials teams than defense.