Mostert gained nine yards on three carries in a preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday. He added three receptions on four targets for 16 yards.

Mostert logged fewer carries and yards than both Ashton Jeanty (7-33-1) and Chris Collier (4-26-0), but he led all Raiders running backs in targets, catches and receiving yards. He's never been a prolific pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he may need to do more of that work this season to be at all productive with Jeanty likely to be a workhorse back for the Raiders. As it stands, Mostert is not guaranteed to be the team's No. 2 RB -- Zamir White and Sincere McCormick are also vying for that role.