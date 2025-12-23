Mostert rushed once for six yards and caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans. He also returned two kickoffs for 53 yards.

Mostert's only carry of the contest didn't come until the start of the fourth quarter, and workhorse running back Ashton Jeanty hogged the offensive spotlight with 25 total touches for 188 yards and two scores. A similarly one-sided backfield split can be expected against the Giants in Week 17.