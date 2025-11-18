Mostert rushed twice for six yards and caught two passes on as many targets for seven yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys. He also returned two kickoffs for 42 yards.

Mostert handled four offensive touches despite playing only 15 snaps behind rookie Ashton Jeanty, who was stuffed for just seven yards on six carries to go along with six receptions for 27 yards on eight targets. It could be similarly tough sledding for this Raiders offense against a stout Browns defense in Week 12.