Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Four offensive touches on MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mostert rushed twice for six yards and caught two passes on as many targets for seven yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys. He also returned two kickoffs for 42 yards.
Mostert handled four offensive touches despite playing only 15 snaps behind rookie Ashton Jeanty, who was stuffed for just seven yards on six carries to go along with six receptions for 27 yards on eight targets. It could be similarly tough sledding for this Raiders offense against a stout Browns defense in Week 12.
More News
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Makes 11-yard reception in loss•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Posts 202 return yards Sunday•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Notches 100 return yards in loss•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Rushes five times in win•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Handles seven carries in loss•
-
Raiders' Raheem Mostert: Productive in backup role•