Mostert rushed seven times for 22 yards in Sunday's 40-6 loss to the Colts.

Mostert played 47 percent of the Raiders offensive snaps Sunday, a major increase in playing time compared to his 15 percent snap share in Week 4 when he made his season debut. Through two games, the veteran running back has recorded just 11 carries for 84 yards, adding one catch for 11 yards. With Ashton Jeanty handling the bulk of the backfield duties for the Raiders, Mostert remains nothing more than an insurance policy behind the rookie. Next up for the Raiders is a home matchup against the Titans' vulnerable run defense in Week 6.