Mostert (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Chargers.

The veteran running back will be in street clothes for a second-straight week. It seems that Mostert is unlikely to suit up on game day unless Ashton Jeanty, Zamir White or Dylan Laube were to miss time due to injury, illness or suspension. Mostert's next chance to play is Week 3 against the Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 21.