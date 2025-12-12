Mostert (knee) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but holds no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Mostert appeared on Thursday's injury report with a knee injury and was able to upgrade to a limited participant in Friday's practice. The limited participation the running back engaged in seems to have been deemed thorough enough that he will play in Sunday's game. Mostert has 21 rush attempts for 98 yards through 10 games this season, and will likely account for his normal relief volume behind Ashton Jeanty in Sunday's contest.